The touching reason these folks handed out presents to Richmond families

RICHMOND, Va. – The Brothers Concerned for Gilpin group hosted their second annual holiday event Saturday at the Gilpin Community Center in Richmond.

Guests could get to know members of the public housing community on Richmond's Northside while enjoying a hot, home cooked meal.

Toys and other gifts were handed out to families in attendance. And a raffle allowed some lucky families to take home a new bike.

“What we want them to get out today is just the feeling of Christmas," Edward Mayo said. "We’re helping out just a little bit, but we have ultimate goals also. But today we just want to make things a little bit better, a little bit easier on some of the parents for next week."

Mayo said the group hold events like Saturday’s to address a need in the city.

