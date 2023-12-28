Watch Now
Surprising woman who uses her own money to feed hungry Central Virginians

Posted at 8:45 AM, Dec 28, 2023
CHESTER, Va.-- At Engage Food Pantry, executive director Didi Gray has spent the past several years feeding hungry Central Virginians.

In November, CBS 6 reporter Caroline Coleburn showcased Gray's work to raise enough money to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes for families.

Right after that story aired, Gray received two big community volunteer awards.

"I was given the Community Hero Award," Gray explained. "Unfortunately, I was in the hospital, so I missed that. And the other one was just being honored for just working, you know, in the community and just doing what we do here."

As we approach the new year, the need for donations at Engage is even more dire than it was at Thanksgiving, according to Gray.

That's why CBS 6, with the help of our partners at Virginia Credit Union surprised her.

