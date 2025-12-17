Sean surprises Virginia State University alumni with gift cards as they watch Trojans play basketball

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State University's most dedicated alumni received a heartwarming surprise as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving, supported by Virginia Credit Union.

Sean Robertson traveled to VSU to surprise loyal supporters as they watched the Trojans' basketball game with gift cards, and their reactions were filled with gratitude and joy.

"This is great. I appreciate your coverage and your support," one alumnus said after receiving the surprise.

The Month of Giving initiative celebrates community members who demonstrate unwavering dedication to causes and institutions that matter. Virginia State University's alumni network exemplifies this spirit through their continued support of their alma mater.

The surprise visits highlighted the strong bond between VSU graduates and their university, showcasing the lasting impact of higher education on both individuals and their communities.

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story to CBS 6 Gives.