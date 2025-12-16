Cameron contributes to sponsorship honoring 2 Chesterfield teens killed in 2023 crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Cameron gave back to two families who turned their pain into purpose after losing their teen sons in a car crash.

Nick Booth and Will Hammitt, seniors at James River High School, died in a car crash in April 2023.

As part of our Month of Giving, Cameron donated $200 to the scholarship honoring Nick and Will.

Cameron presented the gift to Rebekah Hammitt, Will's mother, near the memorial bench the families set up for the boys.

"We wanted a place where people could come and visit that wasn't necessarily a cemetery with a stone. We wanted to do something that was a little bit more them," Rebekah Hammitt explained. "Having the bench here gave us an opportunity to also spread the message, 'Drive safely, someone loves you,' the boys also love sunsets and so the way that the bench faces, you get to see the sunset."

"The fact you've turned such a heartbreak for the two families into a message to prevent it from happening to other families as you just said there, it's just been very inspiring," Cameron told Rebekah before presenting the gift. "I made a $200 donation towards the sponsorship and just hopefully you can continue to grow and help deliver that message to other people in the future."