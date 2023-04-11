Watch Now
Multiple victims reported in fiery Chesterfield crash, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

A fiery crash was reported on Old Gun Road in Chesterfield County
Posted at 7:13 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 19:16:54-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- There were multiple victims involved in what was described as a fiery crash in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The exact number of people involved and the extent of their injuries have not yet been released by Chesterfield Police.

The crash was reported early Tuesday evening on Old Gun Road West between Oak Glade Drive and Young Manor Drive.

The road is closed at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

