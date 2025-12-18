Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tom surprises grocery shoppers with milk, eggs and butter during Month of Giving

RICHMOND, Va. — Christmas baking is a beloved tradition, but the cost of ingredients can add up quickly during an already expensive season.

With help from Virginia Credit Union, meteorologist Tom Patton helped families celebrate the holidays.

Tom headed out to the Tuckahoe Village Food Lion, bought butter, eggs and milk in bulk and handed it out to shoppers.

