Rob surprises Hopewell teacher who saved her student's life: 'I did what anybody would do'

HOPEWELL, Va. — Teachers are supposed to keep a close eye on their students, and thanks to her eagle eyes and quick thinking, a teacher in Hopewell saved the life of one of her students.

Rob surprised that teacher, Stephanie Mullins at West End Christian School in Hopewell, with help from Forrest, the student who she saved.

Mrs. Mullins recounted the events on the day Forrest began choking at lunch.

"He silently came over. Normally he's really chatty anyway, but all of a sudden he just taps me on the shoulder and I'm like, 'What?' And Miss Pratt was like, 'I think he's choking,' and I'm like, 'Oh gosh.' So I did the Heimlich maneuver because she went to find the nurse back. But I was able to do the Heimlich maneuver and got, I put him on the back and he's like, 'OK, I swallowed it. I'm good,'" Mullins said.

Mullins received a $200 Visa gift card as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving with help from Virginia Credit Union to thank her for her life-saving actions.

"Well, thank you. He's one of my favorite too. I love all my students, past, present, and the future ones that are coming," Mullins said.

The surprise visit left the dedicated educator speechless.

"This was very unexpected," Mullins said.

