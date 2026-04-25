Scattered storms increasing by evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. A front sitting across the region will cause a wide range in high temperatures.

Highs will be in the 60s to around 70 near the coast, the low to mid 70s inland areas of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, the upper 70s to lower 80s across the metro, and the low/mid 80s southwest of Richmond.

Widely scattered storms will develop to the west by early afternoon, and will then spread southeastward into the metro by mid to late afternoon. Showers and storms will increase into the early evening. Organized severe weather is not expected, but a few storms with high gusts are possible. Localized heavy downpours will occur.

Tonight will be cloudy with the chance of showers. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler. A few leftover showers are possible early in the morning, and some spotty sprinkles are possible during the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60 in the afternoon.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs 65-70.

A scattered storm or two will be possible Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

There looks to be a good chance of showers and storms on Wednesday, especially late in the day into the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Highs at the end of the week will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Most of our region is in a severe drought, with rainfall running over four inches below normal since March 1.

(WTVR)

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