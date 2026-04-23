Virginia's drought worsens; most of CBS 6 viewing area now in severe drought

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's drought has worsened in the last week.

(WTVR)

Almost all locations in the CBS 6 viewing area are now in the severe drought category (level 3 out of 5). Last week, the Richmond metro was in a moderate drought (level 2 out of 5), but the lack of any major rainfall has increased the severity of drought.

Sections of southern Brunswick, Greensville and Mecklenburg counties are now in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

This time of year, we need an inch or more of rain each week to keep things at normal levels.

Many locations have picked up about one-quarter of their normal rainfall in recent months.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible over the next week, but multiple days of soaking rain are needed to alleviate the drought.

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