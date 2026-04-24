Rain chances on the way to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few scattered storms will be possible, especially east of I-95.

A cold front near the coast will keep coastal communities much cooler.

Our next system will bring the chance of some showers and storms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Highs will be 75-80.

Sunday will be cooler with lots of clouds. A few leftover showers are possible in the morning. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Highs will be in the 70s most of next week.

Some showers and storms are possible later Tuesday and again Wednesday.

Most of our region is in a severe drought, with rainfall running about four inches below normal since March 1.

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