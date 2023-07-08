Scattered storms today, storms likely Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's another warm and muggy morning with areas of fog. An isolated shower will be possible in a spot or two.

Similar to the past few days, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Widely scattered storms will be possible, with the best chance from early afternoon to early evening. Any storm that develops will move very slowly, and due to the muggy air, heavy rainfall and localized flooding are possible. Highs will range from the mid 80s to lower 90s, but it will feel a few degrees hotter.

A stronger system will move into the region on Sunday. Showers and storms will turn more likely during the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall will continue to be a threat, but we also have a slight risk of severe weather. Some storms could produce strong winds and large hail.

Rain chances will diminish on Monday, and we should be dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will turn a little less humid Monday into Tuesday, but more heat and humidity will build for the second half of the week.

