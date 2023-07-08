Watch Now
NewsWeather News

Actions

Thunderstorms increase Sunday, some severe weather possible

Storms will be more numerous on Sunday, and could be severe.
CBS 6 Weather Authority
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 09:19:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- We've been stuck in a pattern of hot and muggy weather, along with scattered pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms don't impact all areas, but the storms that do develop unleash heavy rainfall and cause localized flooding.

A stronger system will arrive Sunday and produce more organized areas of storms. Rain and storm chances will increase during the afternoon.

1.png

Storms will be more likely in the metro from mid-afternoon through early evening.

2.png
3.png

With the muggy air in place, localized heavy rainfall will occur with the storms.

4.png

Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. Some hail will also be possible.

6.png

The storms will exit to the east during the evening hours.

5.png

Stay weather-aware this weekend. 📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android. Our app has the latest severe weather alerts and interactive radar.

Monday will be much calmer with just the chance of a storm or two. Drier weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Tropical Tracker
Map Center

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
🌀Tracking the Tropics🌀
CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

6:15 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

6:19 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Tom Patton

Tom Patton

6:49 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

5:22 PM, Jan 16, 2020