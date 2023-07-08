Thunderstorms increase Sunday, some severe weather possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- We've been stuck in a pattern of hot and muggy weather, along with scattered pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms don't impact all areas, but the storms that do develop unleash heavy rainfall and cause localized flooding.

A stronger system will arrive Sunday and produce more organized areas of storms. Rain and storm chances will increase during the afternoon.

Storms will be more likely in the metro from mid-afternoon through early evening.

With the muggy air in place, localized heavy rainfall will occur with the storms.

Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. Some hail will also be possible.

The storms will exit to the east during the evening hours.

Monday will be much calmer with just the chance of a storm or two. Drier weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

