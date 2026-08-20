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Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: John Marshall Justices

Final Score Friday 2026 preview: John Marshall Justices
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2025 record: 1-6

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Dakota Reeves, 1st season

Starters returning: 4-5

Of note: Reeves becomes the Justices fifth different head coach in the past decade, and takes over a program that struggled to field a team towards the end of last season due to injuries and suspensions. Reeves has been an assistant at Monacan, Life Christian and Huguenot before his first head coaching opportunity at JM. The Justices return just a handful of starters and QB1 will be Taysean Eberhart. Reeves has been preaching mental toughness and discipline as he looks to ramp up an offense that averaged just over 10 ppg last year.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
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CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

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