Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6. WTVR Week 6 Scoreboard
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.
Friday Games
|(4) Manchester
|0
|(6) Midlothian
|0
|Grimsley (NC)
|0
|(1) Varina
|0
|Meadowbrook
|0
|(2) Thomas Dale
|0
|Phoebus
|0
|(3) Highland Springs
|0
|(10) Hermitage
|0
|Mills Godwin
|0
|Heritage
|7
|Thomas Jefferson
|14
|J.R. Tucker
|0
|Douglas Freeman
|0
|Episcopal
|0
|St. Christopher's
|0
|Colonial Heights
|0
|Prince George
|0
|John Marshall
|0
|Woodbridge
|0
|West Point
|6
|Westmoreland
|42
Saturday Games
1 p.m.
|(5) Trinity Episcopal
|0
|Blue Ridge
|0