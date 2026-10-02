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Final Score Friday

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Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday 2025
WTVR
Watch Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2025
Posted
and last updated

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 6 Scoreboard
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games

(4) Manchester0
(6) Midlothian0

Grimsley (NC)0
(1) Varina0

Meadowbrook0
(2) Thomas Dale0

Phoebus0
(3) Highland Springs0

(7) Huguenot0
L.C. Bird0

Dinwiddie14
Hopewell47

(8) Armstrong0
Henrico0

Patrick Henry0
Hanover0

(10) Hermitage0
Mills Godwin0

Heritage7
Thomas Jefferson14

Matoaca8
Petersburg46

Clover Hill0
Cosby0

J.R. Tucker0
Douglas Freeman0

Glen Allen0
Deep Run0

Powhatan0
James River0

Episcopal0
St. Christopher's0

Colonial Heights0
Prince George0

RHSA0
Monacan0

John Marshall0
Woodbridge0

Caroline0
James Monroe0

Goochland0
Albemarle0

Charlottesville0
Louisa0

New Kent0
York0

Prince Edward0
Amelia0

Essex0
King William0

West Point6
Westmoreland42

Middlesex0
Northampton0

Saturday Games

1 p.m.

(5) Trinity Episcopal0
Blue Ridge0
CBS 6 Sports
BioHead LANE CASADONTE.jpg

Lane Casadonte

BioHead SEAN ROBERTSON.jpg

Sean Robertson

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