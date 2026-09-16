Mechanicsville Mustangs named Final Score Friday Team of the Week

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The Mechanicsville Mustangs are off to their best start since 2017, opening the season 2-0 and earning the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week Award for Week Two.

Head Coach Shane Reynolds credited the team's competitive spirit for the strong start, saying the Mustangs have found ways to make key plays late in close games.

"We got a group of guys that are gonna fight for four quarters," Reynolds said. "The past two weeks, we've been in pretty tight games, and they found a way to make a play there towards the end of the game, and we were fortunate enough to get two wins back to back."

Reynolds said the team's focus on executing one play at a time has been central to their success.

"We tell the guys we're just gonna play every play like it's got its own separate life," Reynolds said. "Every play is important and you don't know when that play is gonna happen that's going to decide the outcome of the game. So we're a play by play team. Every single play is important and like I said, our guys found a way to make that play towards the end of the game to get the victory."

The Final Score Friday Team of the Week is sponsored by Honda of Short Pump.