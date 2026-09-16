Trinity Titans named CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week after road win

RICHMOND, Va. — The Trinity Titans have been named the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week following their Week 3 road win at Hermitage.

Head Coach Sam Mickens said the program is focused on continuous improvement.

"We're growing, every week, we're getting a little bit better and we just want to keep preparing the young men to keep getting better," Mickens said.

Mickens pointed to the team's defense as a unit that has turned a corner after a difficult opening week, crediting defensive coordinator Wali Rainer for the turnaround.

"I think the worst thing that can ever happen to the teams that we played after the first week is that a coach Wali Rainer's defense gave up 30 some odd points," Mickens said. "I said at that point, I knew everybody else was in trouble because, you know, coach is a great coach and so I figured he'd have these guys ready to go."

On offense, Mickens said the improvement of quarterback Deacon Skogen starts up front with the offensive line.

"They're keeping him upright, and so the fact that he's clean and upright, it allows him to get the ball out and do the things that he does, and I'm really proud of them," Mickens said.

The Final Score Friday Team of the Week is sponsored by Honda of Short Pump.