Collegiate Cougars named CBS 6 team of the week after staying undefeated through 4 weeks of play

RICHMOND, Va. — The Collegiate Cougars football team has been named the CBS 6 Team of the Week after remaining one of the few undefeated teams in the area through four weeks of play.

Head coach Collin McConaghy said the team's immediate goal is clear, but there is a bigger picture in mind.

"The goal right now is to be 4-0, but the ultimate goal isn't 4-0," McConaghy said.

He said the Cougars have faced a series of challenges this season, including a game rescheduled from Friday to Saturday and a two- to three-hour weather delay in the middle of a game.

Most recently, the team overcame a 14-point deficit in their game this past Friday.

"These kids have battled," McConaghy said. "We just keep showing up and responding really well. This group loves each other. They play for each other."

Experience has also played a role in the team's strong start. After a young roster last season, McConaghy said the growth he has seen from his players has made a difference.

"There's still some mistakes when we turn on the film. There's no doubt about it, but we're not making the same rookie mistakes as we did from last year," he said. "Guys are executing at a higher level."

The Final Score Friday Team of the Week is sponsored by Honda of Short Pump.