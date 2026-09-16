Thomas Dale vs. Glen Allen | CBS 6 Final Score Friday Game of the Week

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Week 4 features several marquee matchups, including a game off Staples Mill Road that could build significant momentum heading into the heart of the season.

No. 3 Thomas Dale travels to face Glen Allen in the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Game of the Week, with an interesting streak on the line: the home team has won all three prior meetings in this series dating back to 2023, including Glen Allen's 28-3 victory over Thomas Dale two years ago at Jaguar Stadium — the site of Friday night's game.

Thomas Dale is off to a 2-0 start for the eighth straight season, led by a dark zone defense that has allowed just one offensive touchdown all year.

"It's again about doing what Thomas Dale is going to do and not beating ourselves," Head coach Kevin Tucker said.

The Knights' defensive identity is built on physicality and aggression.

"When you're looking at how you play defense and how we coach defense, again, you're playing right through that echo of the whistle, right to the edge," Tucker said. "We're gonna be physical and we're gonna arrive violently and that's how the brand of football we're going to play."

Glen Allen enters at 2-1 behind quarterback Jake Perini, who threw four touchdown passes last week in a win against Patrick Henry in the first season under new head coach Jacob Hodges.

Hodges said the focus is on building a consistent identity.

"I think we know what we want to be, but it's about the consistency of day to day of what that identity is," Hodges said.

Hodges praised Perini's ability to create plays when the designed call breaks down.

"I really like his ability to extend plays," Hodges said. "A lot of times as an offensive play caller, you call the first play, but it's the second play that the quarterback creates on his own when things break down that's really helpful and beneficial. And that excites us that he has that ability."

Tucker said Friday's game will come down to fundamentals.

"You're not gonna catch them off guard so it's gonna be that old school physical type football game where you have to line up and do your assignments in order to take advantage of a missed tackle here," Tucker said.

Hodges acknowledged the challenge.

"They're big and physical in the front seven and they've got some guys who are electric on the outside and so it's always gonna be a challenge when you play these guys, but that's what makes it fun," Hodges said.

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