Final Score Friday 2026 Preview: Goochland Bulldogs

2025 Record: 3-8

Playoff result: lost Culpeper 49-0

Head coach: Chase Phillips, 2nd season (3-8)

Starters returning: 12

Of note: Phillips has now had a full year in the Bulldog program, with significant progress made in their offseason work that he hopes will better prepare them for a tough Jefferson District schedule. His young team is less young this year. Goochland does return QB1 Will Hire as well as 1-thousand yard rusher Justin Popielarz and two-way lineman Keith Brooks. Goochland had three losses by four points or less last year, but the last two seasons have seen them give up the two biggest opponent point totals in program history.