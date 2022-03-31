Watch
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting at Chesterfield apartments

Posted at 4:09 PM, Mar 31, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have identified the victim and the suspect of a fatal Thursday morning shooting.

At 12:19 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane for a shooting. Upon their arrival, police found Madison R. Hudson, 27, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hudson was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Zachary A. Murray, 22, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

Murray is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The investigation found that Murray shot Hudson, who is known to him, during an altercation outside the apartments on Alfalfa Lane.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

