Woman dead after shooting at apartments in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A woman is dead after being shot at a group of apartments in the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane overnight Thursday.

Chesterfield Police were called to the area just after midnight. Police said when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said they have taken a suspect into custody, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.