Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dead after shooting at apartments in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County Police Car Night Generic
WTVR
Chesterfield County Police Car Night Generic
Posted at 6:10 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 06:11:27-04

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A woman is dead after being shot at a group of apartments in the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane overnight Thursday.

Chesterfield Police were called to the area just after midnight. Police said when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said they have taken a suspect into custody, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone