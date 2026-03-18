Sources say suspect injured after shooting at Petersburg police

PETERSBURG, Va. — A suspect is believed to have been shot, sources told CBS 6 News.

Sources told CBS 6 that there was a fatal shooting at Summit Pointe Apartment Complex, around 4 or 5 a.m on March 18. That was about the same time that Crime Insider Sources separately told CBS 6 that someone had been shot at the same complex in Petersburg.

Sources believed suspect(s) were in the apartment complex. When they arrived, they said one person came out shooting, and so police returned fire. Sources tell CBS 6 that a suspect is believed to have been shot twice in his legs. That person's condition has not yet been released.

CBS 6 was in the neighborhood at the time of the arrest, and our crew reported having heard around ten gunshots.

CBS 6 One person is injured after a shooting in Petersburg, Wednesday morning

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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