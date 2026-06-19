Missing Natural Bridge Zoo giraffes found alive after a year

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. — Two giraffe calves that disappeared from Natural Bridge Zoo more than a year ago have been found alive and are now receiving specialized care, the Virginia Attorney General's Office told WDBJ.

The development comes as several zoo owners are due back in court for a hearing on animal cruelty charges.

The AG's Office would not reveal where the calves were found or how they were recovered.

The giraffes' disappearance led to the arrest of zoo co-owner Gretchen Mogensen, who was ordered to serve 100 days in jail after refusing to tell the court where they were.

The controversy surrounding Natural Bridge Zoo started long before the giraffes disappeared. In December 2023, authorities seized 96 animals from the zoo amid allegations of animal abuse. Court documents describe the animals as living in filthy conditions and not receiving proper care.

WDBJ contacted the Mogensen family and their attorney for comment on Tuesday, but has yet to hear backj.

The Attorney General's Office was also asked whether additional charges could be coming. Officials said they could not provide that information, and a check of court records shows no new charges have been filed.