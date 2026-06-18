Virginia woman allegedly shot 10 times by former Kenbridge officer speaks out after suing town, police chief

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia woman who prosecutors say was shot 10 times by a former Kenbridge police officer is speaking publicly for the first time since filing a nearly $144 million civil lawsuit against the Town of Kenbridge and its police chief.

Heather Burrow says she called Kenbridge Police Chief Christopher Wallace for help moments before her ex-partner, 44-year-old Charles A. Stokes, allegedly shot her in February. The lawsuit, filed Feb. 23, accuses Wallace and the town of gross negligence, alleging Wallace failed to protect Burrow after she reached out to him for help.

Local News Woman allegedly shot in domestic incident sues police chief, town for $143.7M Kelsey Jones

Stokes faces criminal charges connected to the shooting. The civil lawsuit is not against Stokes.

Burrow says the day of the shooting began with schoolwork and caring for her 19-month-old daughter. She says Stokes repeatedly sent her concerning messages, asking her to come to church and get lunch with him and their daughter. When she declined, she says he asked her to come pick up their daughter. When she arrived at Stokes' house, she says she watched him place their daughter in his car instead of hers. Moments later, she says he pulled out a gun.

"The next thing I knew, there was glass shattering, and I could hear the gun going off, and I had managed to throw myself towards the passenger seat, I had my seat belt on, but I threw myself towards the passenger seat and just huddled over the center console, and I just remember pain," Burrow said.

Burrow says the shooting came after months of abuse, manipulation and fear during her relationship with Stokes. She once served as a Kenbridge police officer herself, and says her prior working relationship with Wallace is what led her to call him when she feared for her safety.

"He told me when I called him that he did not want to get involved," Burrow said.

Her attorney, Sharif Gray, says the lawsuit's damages reflect both the severity of Burrow's injuries and the lasting impact on her life. Gray also claims Wallace's involvement went beyond simply declining to help.

"Heather calls the chief of police, someone she worked for and looked up to at one point, and says, I need help. Not only does he say, 'I'm not interested in getting involved.' He then calls Stokes, tells him what, at a minimum, that Heather called, and then what does Stokes do? Call Heather, and then a few minutes later, Heather's shot 10 times," Gray said.

Months after the shooting, Burrow is still working to rebuild her life physically and emotionally. Doctors say her recovery has exceeded expectations, though one bullet remains in her body.

"I still have a lot of recovery to go through, and still in physical therapy to build my muscle, and the bones mostly healed for what it is. There's a rod in there now, and a lot of screws," Burrow said.

She says the emotional toll has been equally difficult.

"I struggle with holding my daughter for long periods," Burrow said. "Day to day tasks, having a job has been a task, trying to keep up."

Burrow says she chose to sit down with CBS 6 to prevent others from experiencing what she has been through, and hopes her story reaches people trapped in abusive relationships.

"You don't realize how far into it you're pushed, or coerced into it, until you're getting out of it, and the struggles you have to do to stay out of it," Burrow said.

Through months of surgeries, physical therapy and rebuilding her life, Burrow says one thing has kept her moving forward.

"I think it's motherhood that's pushing me this far. I'm grateful for my daughter every day," Burrow said.

The next step in the case comes July 1, when a judge will decide whether Burrow's lawsuit will be tried in Richmond. Her legal team argues an impartial jury would be difficult to find in Lunenburg. Stokes' attorney declined to comment. Attorneys representing the Town of Kenbridge and Chief Wallace have not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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