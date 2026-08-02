Muggy Sunday with some storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be warm and muggy with highs 85-90° for the metro, with lows and mid 80s west. While there will be dry hours, there is the threat of showers and storms for most of the day.

Rain chances will be highest west of I-95 this morning. Storm chances will increase across the region by mid to late afternoon. Storms will produce locally heavy rainfall, and localized poor-drainage flooding is possible.

Western Virginia had rainfall yesterday and overnight, and additional rain there could cause flooding. A flood watch is in effect for that part of the state.

Storms could also have some strong gusts. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms.

There will be some showers overnight. It will be muggy with fog possible and lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

It will stay muggy for the week ahead. Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances will decrease a bit later this week. Highs will warm back to near or above 90° Thursday through next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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