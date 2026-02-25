Exclusive: Virginia woman allegedly shot 10 times by officer sues police chief, town for $143.7 million

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman who says she was shot multiple times by a Kenbridge police officer is now suing the town and its police chief for $143.7 million, claiming the chief ignored her pleas for help moments before she was shot.

The victim's attorney, Sharif Gray, says his client is grateful to be alive after being shot 10 times by the father of her child.

Charles Stokes, 44, of Lunenburg, faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Investigators say the charges stem from a domestic incident earlier this month.

Local News Virginia police officer accused of shooting woman taken into custody Kelsey Jones

Stokes, a Kenbridge police officer, is accused of shooting his child's mother multiple times. The victim is now suing Kenbridge Police Chief Christopher Wallace and the town of Kenbridge for nearly $144 million.

A copy of the complaint shows the victim, a former Kenbridge police officer herself, claiming she called Wallace the day of the shooting, saying she was afraid to pick up her daughter from Stokes' home. The lawsuit alleges the chief then told Stokes about the call.

Court documents state: "Stokes was furious that she had involved others. Minutes later, he shot her ten times."

Gray said his client's motivation for filing the suit goes beyond the financial damages.

"She wants accountability. She's going to tell you that she felt let down by the police department and that, that trust was violated. I think ultimately that's the motivation for bringing this suit," Gray said.

The lawsuit includes five counts of gross negligence against the town of Kenbridge and Wallace.

The town of Kenbridge declined to comment on the lawsuit. CBS 6 reporter Kelsey Jones also reached out to Wallace and did not hear back. While the lawsuit is not against Stokes, Kelsey also reached out to Stokes' lawyer, who had no comment on the allegations.

Gray expressed confidence in the outcome of the case.

"We're certainly confident and hopeful that ultimately that we will be able to get a result that does Heather justice," Gray said.

The victim's family says she is still recovering and will forever have a bullet in her shoulder that surgeons cannot remove.

In court filings, the victim's lawyers explained they want the civil case tried in Richmond rather than in Lunenburg, saying the case is too high profile and the people involved are too well known in the small town. They further explained that finding a jury without a personal or emotional connection would not be possible.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.