Young person pinned under car in I-95 crash; driver charged with reckless driving

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A young person was taken to an area hospital after being pinned under a car on Interstate 95 in Henrico County early Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to the crash around 3:30 a.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near the exit for Parham Road.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and driving outside of restrictions.

Police said more charges may be filed as the crash remains under investigation.

The incident blocked the interstate for several hundred yards.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

