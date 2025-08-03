Coolest morning lows in two months

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lows this morning away from the coast have dropped into the 50s to lower 60s, which are the coolest temps since the beginning of June.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Humidity levels will be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It will be cool again tonight with lows in the 50s to lower 60s away from the coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows Monday night will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Humidity levels will increase the rest of the week with highs staying below normal.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible for the middle and end of the week.

Tropics: an area of low pressure about 200 miles east of North Carolina shows a medium chance of development today into Monday. This system will be moving away from the East Coast, so other than creating rough surf in the Outer Banks, it will not impact our area. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Dexter.

