Hope for Learning plans to help underserved kids despite cuts: 'We're starting to feel the effect'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond-based nonprofit is teeing off to help underserved kids throughout Central Virginia.

Hope for Learning is preparing to host its third annual golf tournament next week to raise money for children in Title I schools.

This year's tournament also comes at a time when Executive Director Chuck Caple says the organization is seeing its highest demand and preparing for its busiest school year yet.

The nonprofit works to provide basic necessities like food, toiletries, and clothing for children so they can focus on learning in school.

Watch: Hope for Learning brings free meals and school supplies to families in need

Hope for Learning brings free meals and school supplies to families in need

While Hope for Learning is currently serving children in summer school throughout the region, it will take on families new and old this school year for the entire semester.

Caple says the organization is also starting to feel the impact of some major foundations and corporations losing DEI funding for donations, so it needs community support now more than ever.

"We're starting to feel the effect," said Caple. "And so that, coupled with the economy and how the families and kids are struggling economically, this is a good time to tap into some of the resources we have to help the kids out because school is starting, as you know, in the next three weeks or so, and so this is a prime time now to do that."

The organization also relies on its volunteer base, including longtime volunteer Detra Hunt, to try to help meet the demand they anticipate this school year.

Watch: Hope for Learning asks for community help amid possible Department of Education cuts

Hope for Learning asks for community help amid possible Department of Education cuts

"Being a mother, you know, I know what it takes to get my child or my children ready for school every day, and so the basic needs of getting up your hygiene and having something to eat," Hunt explained. "You know, that will impact how your day goes in the classroom, and so what Chuck is doing is helping to get that child ready for the school day and for learning."

The annual golf tournament will take place Monday, August 11, at Brandermill Country Club.

To register or learn more, click here: https://www.hopeforlearning.org/golf-tournament.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.