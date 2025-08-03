804 Day festival celebrates Richmond's local talent: 'You're going to see your neighbors'

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of people gathered at the 17th Street Market for the annual 804 Day festival, celebrating Richmond's unique culture and local music scene.

The event on Saturday featured 10 performers and bands from Richmond across three stages, along with dozens of food trucks and vendors.

The festival is known for collaborating with local talents, nonprofit groups and businesses from Shockoe Bottom and across the city.

Free 804 Day celebrates Richmond's iconic Shockoe Bottom: 'Spend all day here'

"We want Richmond to realize that there is national-level talent right here in Richmond," Reese Williams, chief communications officer and partner of Shockoe Records, said. "You don't have to listen to Spotify. You don't have to go to the big venues. You can hear that kind of quality talent right here in Richmond."

When the event initially started, it was on Friday evenings.

"We wanted to give people an entire day and really pace things out," Williams said. "So now we have a whole day for it."

The festival also included the crowning of Marshmallow as the official dog ambassador of the 804 Day festival

Meet Marshmallow, Richmond's official dog ambassador for 804 Day festival

