Less humid weekend with below-normal temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some areas of clouds around this morning and some patchy fog.

A few isolated showers or sprinkles will be possible this morning, mostly east and southeast of Richmond. Clouds will give way to more sunshine as the day wears on, with more sun north and more clouds south. It will turn less humid during the day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Northeasterly winds could gust over 20 mph in central Virginia, and over 25 mph at the coast.

Lows tonight will be the coolest since early June with upper 50s and lower 60s across the metro, and some mid 50s to the northwest. Lows will be in the mid 60s near the coast.

Sunday will be comfortable with a cloud/sun mix and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows Sunday night will be in the 50s to lower 60s again.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will turn more humid Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Moisture will increase for mid to late week, causing scattered showers and storms.

Hotter weather will return next Sunday into the following week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.