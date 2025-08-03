Richmond's 6th annual Egyptian Festival: Celebrating Coptic heritage through music, dance and community

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's 6th annual Egyptian Festival featured music, traditional-style dancing, activities for kids and a tour that showcases the Coptic and Egyptian lifestyle.

The two-day event celebrating Egypt's rich heritage kicked off at St. George & St. Philopater Coptic Church on Saturday.

Guests could get their fill of delicious traditional Egyptian food, shop with local vendors, enjoy live music and tour the church.

Organizers said the festival is a way to teach the community more about their Egyptian heritage.

"Unfortunately, there are so many people around us and the neighbors, they don't know what is the Egyptian culture or what is the Coptic church," Ashraf Gorgey with St. George and Saint Philopater Coptic Church said. "So this is very important and we dedicate these two days primarily to introduce ourselves to the community. It's just really who we are."

All proceeds from the event benefited the church.

