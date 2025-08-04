A nice start to the week, before the humidity rises again

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Some haze could be present from Canadian wild fires. Lows Monday night will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. The humidity will start to rise again by midweek, with increasing cloud cover on Tuesday. Highs will again be in the low and mid 80s.

A few scattered showers are possible on Wednesday, the result of a persistent onshore flow. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible for the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Dexter has formed a couple of hundred miles off the North Carolina coast. As of late Sunday evening, it has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm is tracking east-northeast over the open waters of the Atlantic and may strengthen slightly over the next two days. It is then expected to become post-tropical. While Dexter will continue moving away from the U.S., it will continue to create rough surf along the Mid-Atlantic coast, as well as a high risk of rip currents.

We'll be watching two other areas for potential development this week. Another area of low pressure may develop off the Southeast coast by midweek and there is some potential for development. Also of note, the National Hurricane Center will be watching a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa. That has the potential to develop into a tropical depression later this week over the eastern and central Atlantic.

