WTVR CBS 6 honored with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

The Associated Press honored WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond, Virginia, with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards (VAPB) for the 2023 coverage year.

Judges evaluated more than 600 entries from nearly 40 news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia to determine the first and second-place winners in multiple categories. First-place winners were announced at the VAPB Awards Luncheon on Saturday.

Best Newscast: Second, Sarah Mickle, Jennifer Carr and Robert Hughes, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Deadly Graduation Day Shooting.”

The many ways he says thank you to the strangers who saved his life

Best Light Feature: First, GeNienne Samuels and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Sam’s Purpose: Make Every Breath Count”; Second, Joi Fultz and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Gifted Hands.”

His name is Gifted Hands and he's inspiring the world through his music

Best Feature Photography: First, Enza Marcy and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Smith Point Sea Rescue: They Wouldn’t Have Survived”; Second, Joe Valdez and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Lee Harvey Oswald’s Ride: It Is an Eerie Connection.”

Why Lee Harvey Oswald's car is parked in suburban Virginia

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Greg McQuade and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, ”’I Have a Story’ Secretariat: It Was Thrilling to Watch Perfection”

How Secretariat changed the life of this Virginia woman

Best Specialty Reporting: First, GeNienne Samuels, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Medical Reporting”

Best Reporter: Second, Elizabeth Holmes, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Weathercast: First, Zach Daniel, Mike Stone and Chris Munnings, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Zach at the Floodwall: Hurricane Season Begins”

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Lane Casadonte, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Mass Shooting at High School Graduation”

Best Website: Second, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA

Best News Promo: Second, Brandy Brown and David Stotts, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Reopen the Case: Sam Flougher”

Best Station Promo: Second, David Stotts, Brandy Brown and Enzo Domingo, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “A Voice for All.”

The VAPB is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.

The VAPB also awarded a $3000 scholarship to Hunner Moore, a student majoring in media and broadcast journalism at West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media.

WTVR The front of WTVR-TV's historic studios on Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia

Here's a complete list of winners in the 2023 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest:

Winners of the 2023 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards were announced March 23 at the Awards Luncheon and Annual Membership Meeting at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

David Seidel of WVTF-FM Radio IQ in Roanoke, Va., was honored with The Associated Press Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award. Seidel got his start in television at WDBJ and WHSV before moving to the news director’s seat at Radio IQ in 2015.

The West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award was given to D.K. Wright, reporter at WTRF-TV. Wright’s career spans more than 40 years at the Wheeling, W.Va., station.

Winners in the 2023 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest: COMBINED DIVISION (TV/RADIO):

Best Podcast-Audio: First, Trey Kay and Christina Stella, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Us & Them: SNAP – Do the Hungry Get More Policy Than Nutrition?”; Second, Trey Kay and Mitch Hanley, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Us & Them: Compassion Fatigue.”

TVI/LARGE MARKET:

Best Spot News: First, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Huguenot Graduation Shooting”; Second, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Graduation Mass Shooting.”

Best Continuing News: First, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “This Is a Mental Health Crisis: The Death of Irvo Otieno”; Second, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Huguenot Graduation Shooting.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Keith Morehouse, Jim Treacy and Joseph Payton, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV; Second, Mark Martin and Jason Hurst, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, John Carlin, Jeff Perzan and Maisy Carvalho, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “On the Frontline”; Second, Kevin Romm, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Catching Kathleen’s Killer.”

Best Light Feature: First, GeNienne Samuels and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Sam’s Purpose: Make Every Breath Count”; Second, Joi Fultz and Brad Wilson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Gifted Hands.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Alex Littlehales and Adrian Guerra, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Greenbook”; Second, Jessica Larche and Lydia Johnson, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Chesapeake Basketball Coach Fights to Clear His Name.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Bethany Reese and Adrian Guerra, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Mia Makes Moves”; Second, John Carlin and Sarah Tabor, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Kinzie Goes Downhill.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Alex Littlehales, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA; Second, Desiree Montilla, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Reporter: First, Alex Littlehales, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA; Second, Elizabeth Holmes, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Specialty Reporting: First, GeNienne Samuels, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Medical Reporting”; Second, John Carlin, Carter Malpass and Sarah Tabor, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “John Carlin’s Outdoors.”

Best Spot News Photography: First, Emmanuel Jaime and Matt Durrett, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Regal Apartments Fire”; Second, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA, “Central Virginia Wildfires.”

Best Feature Photography: First, Enza Marcy and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Smith Point Sea Rescue: They Wouldn’t Have Survived”; Second, Joe Valdez and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Lee Harvey Oswald’s Ride: It Is an Eerie Connection.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Mass Shooting at High School Graduation”; Second, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Virginia Beach Tornado: The First 24 Hours.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Curtis Johnson and Kristen Bentley, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “False Security”; Second, Sarah Sager, Kristen Bentley and Jay Melvin, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “The Secret Next Door.”

Best Website: First, Alyssa Hannahs and Eric Fossell, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV; Second, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best News Promo: First, Ashly Richards and Pete George, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Mass Shooting”; Second, Brandy Brown and David Stotts, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Reopen the Case: Sam Flougher.”

Best Station Promo: First, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “News Where We All Live”; Second, David Stotts, Brandy Brown and Enzo Domingo, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “A Voice for All.”

Best Newscast: First, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Sarah Mickle, Jennifer Carr and Robert Hughes, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Deadly Graduation Day Shooting.”

Best Weathercast: First, Zach Daniel, Mike Stone and Chris Munnings, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Zach at the Floodwall: Hurricane Season Begins”; Second, Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels and Parker Beasley, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA, “The Matt’s Creek Wildfire.”

Best Weathercaster: First, Steve Fundaro, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA; Second, George Flickinger, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Marielena Balouris, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA; Second, John Carlin, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Lane Casadonte, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Joseph Payton, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV.

Best Producer: First, Katie Wells, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Jessica Wetzler, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Team News Coverage: First, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Regal Apartments Fire”; Second, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Death of Irvo Otieno - Video Released.”

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Greg McQuade and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, ”’I Have a Story’ Secretariat: It Was Thrilling to Watch Perfection”; Second, Deanna Allbrittin and Forrest Shelor, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Retracing My Roots.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Brad Rice, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Traveling West Virginia”; Second, Pat Simon, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Mountain Stage Turns 40!”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA, “Voices Against Violence”; Second, Joseph Payton and Jay Melvin, WSAZ-TV, Charleston/Huntington, WV, “Fired up Friday: Turning up the Heat.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA.

TVII/SMALL MARKET:

Best Spot News: First, WTAP News, WTAP-TV, Parkersburg, WV, “August Storms”; Second, Maggie Glass, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Attempted Abduction at UVA.”

Best Continuing News: First, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “The Escape of Sean Williams”; Second, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville’s Tent City.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Rob Metzger, Jack Hillgrove and Bill Phillips, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV; Second, Jarvis Haren, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Isabel Cleary, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville Family Deals With Rat Infestation”; Second, Autumn Collins, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Honoring Black History: Tragedy in the Tunnel.”

Best Light Feature: First, Kristen Quon, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Kingsport Barber Still Cutting Hair at 90″; Second, Marty Hudtloff, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Greene County Man Is Mustache Champion.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Anahita Jafary, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Iranians in Charlottesville”; Second, Anahita Jafary, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Defibrillators in Central Virginia Schools.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Jon Surratt, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Tazewell Girls Softball”; Second, Marty Hudtloff, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Rower Skylar Dahl.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Dryden Quigley, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Baylee Martin, WTRF-TV, Wheeling, WV.

Best Reporter: First, Caleb Perhne, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA; Second, Michael Staley, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Andrew McClung, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “The Good Stuff”; Second, Heather Williams, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “The Streets of Chicago.”

Best Spot News Photography: First, Jessica Nuzzo, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Firefighting.”

Best Feature Photography: First, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Veterans Voices: Herb Wheeler”; Second, Larry Marrs, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “FLP Rocket Launch.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Standoff Ends in Officer Involved Shooting”; Second, Caleb Perhne, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Hope for the Homeless.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Tanner Gilmartin, John Blashke and Chris Yost, WDTV-TV, Bridgeport, WV, “Senators Call for Investigation Into Alleged Serious Misconduct at FCC Hazelton”; Second, Jessica Farrish, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Southern Regional Jail Concerns.”

Best Website: First, Brandon Eanes, Seth McVey and Danielle Sandler, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV; Second, John Early, Julia Ocasio and Caroline Rawlins, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best News Promo: First, Caleb Swortzel and Stephen French, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “First Alert Weather”; Second, David Mott, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “What’s in the Water?”

Best Station Promo: First, David Mott, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “We’re All in This Together”; Second, Alex de Montbel and Joey Kinsley, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Lego Masters.”

Best Newscast: First, Josh Irvine and Kristen Cauley, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Tygra de Mello, Kayvon Ezami and Chad Merrill, WOAY-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Oak Hill, WV, “Fabulous Football Friday: Live From Greenbrier West High School.”

Best Weathercast: First, Katherine Thompson, Jeffrey Hoole and Collin Rogers, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “August Storms”; Second, Jeff Oechslein, Nathan Shutt and Amanda Verrier, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV.

Best Weathercaster: First, Bradley Wells, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV; Second, Aubrey Urbanowicz, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Ric Young, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Kasey Hott, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Marty Hudtloff, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Anne-Parker Coleman, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Producer: First, Caleb Perhne, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA; Second, Keith Beasley, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Team News Coverage: First, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville HS Closes After Incident”; Second, Destini Harris and Maggie Glass, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville HS Reopens.”

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Bria Stith and Dryden Quigley, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Indictment Against John Henry James Dismissed”; Second, Clayton McChesney, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Crystal Concert.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, WTRF-TV, Wheeling, WV, “Veterans Voices”; Second, Robert Castillo, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Former Coal Town Rebirth.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, WTRF-TV, Wheeling, WV, “No One Walks Alone”; Second, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville Rewrites Zoning Ordinance.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Chelsea Church, Kayla Brooks and Ethan Estrem, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

RADIO I/METRO:

Best Spot News: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Quaker Run Fire”; Second, Whittney Evans, Lilly Knoepp and Riley Thompson, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “A Regional Look at Abortion Access, One Year After the Fall of Roe v. Wade.”

Best Continuing News: First, Katherine Hafner, WHRO-FM, Norfolk, VA, “Norfolk’s Floodwall Plan”; Second, Emily Rice, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “West Virginia’s Opioid Settlement Money.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Ben Cower, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV; Second, Greg Roberts, Randy Leftwich and Leonard Wheeler, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Mallory Noe-Payne, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Branded: The Fight to Restore Voting Rights”; Second, Shaban Athuman, Whittney Evans and Connor Scribner, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Healthy City.”

Best Light Feature: First, Rebecca Williams, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Wassailing Helps Singers in Asheville Connect to Ancestral Roots”; Second, Wendy Welch, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Appalachian Mushroom Experts Welcome Sprouting Newbies.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Problem Gambling”; Second, Gene Marrano, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “Cult Life.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Connor Worley, WHRO-FM, Norfolk, VA, “MEAC Makes Mark on HBCU Esports With First Championship Tournament”; Second, Dennis Carter, Rich Roth and Derek Beard, WLNI-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “The Sportsline’s Deep Dive Into the VHSL.”

Best Sports Play-by-Play: First, Riley Clingman, WQLU-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “Ohio Bobcats vs. Liberty Flames Men’s Hockey.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Patrick Larsen, VPM News, Richmond, VA; Second, Briana Heaney, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Many West Side Residents Are Frustrated They’re Still in the Cold.”

Best Reporter: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Jahd Khalil, VPM News, Richmond, VA.

Best Talk Show: First, Mari White, Brian Weigand and Anthony McAvoy, WLNI-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “The Morningline on WLNI.”

Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: First, Bill Lynch, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Interview With an Appalachian Village Witch”; Second, Ian Stewart, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Veronica O. Davis: Civil Engineer, Transportation Planner, Self-Described Transportation Nerd.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Ben Paviour, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Politics/Criminal Justice”; Second, Emily Rice, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Unwinding Medicaid.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Megan Pauly and Connor Scribner, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Unchecked: Inside Richmond Public Schools Fire Inspections”; Second, Shaban Athuman, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Iwacu: A Journey to Rediscovering Home.”

Best Station Promo: First, Whittney Evans, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Curious Commonwealth”; Second, Zane Bowles, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Witchcraft.”

Best Newscast: First, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “Election Day in Virginia”; Second, Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Jeff Bossert, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.

Best Radio Sports Anchor: First, John Boggess, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Curious Commonwealth”; Second, Roxy Todd, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Searching for the Bog Turtle.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Zack Harold, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “A Family Heirloom in Your Grocer’s Freezer”; Second, Trey Kay and Todd Melby, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “A Fiddler Contemplates the Fate of the Mountain State.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Mitch Hanley, Emily Haavik and Tasha A.F. Lemley, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Us & Them: The Challenges of Incarcerated Persons”; Second, Eric Douglas, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Getting Into Their Reality: Caring for Aging Parents.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Luke Hamilton, Makaylah Wheeler and Emma Johnson, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

RADIO II/NON-METRO:

Best Spot News: First, Ryan Stone, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Danville Regional Airport Unveils New Terminal”; Second, Jay Hart, Dori Zook and Rob Schilling, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Charlottesville High School Staff Sickout.”

Best Continuing News: First, Courteney Stuart, Rob Schilling and Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Concerns About Hostile Work Environment at Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Leads to Executive Director’s Departure”; Second, Ryan Stone, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Danville Police Leadership Changes.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Ryan Stone, Brandon Burnett and Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA; Second, Luke Neer, Adam Hawes and John Freeman, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Sports and the Charlottesville Triangle.”

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Are There Solutions to Affordable Housing Challenges?”

Best Light Feature: First, Ryan Stone, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “Danville Represented in Macy’s Parade”; Second, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Have a Housing Market Christmas.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Caleb Peek, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA, “Homelessness in Harrisonburg - Tackling the Transient ‘Problem’ in the Friendly City”; Second, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Current Interest Rates and What Lies Ahead.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Luke Neer and Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “New UVA Women’s Basketball Coach Mox and the Charlottesville Triangle”; Second, Barry Richmond, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA, “NASCAR Noise - Lori Warren, Richmond Raceway.”

Best Sports Play-by-Play: First, Caleb Peek, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA, “Spotswood Upsets Turner-Ashby for Valley District Title in Overtime Thriller”; Second, John Freeman, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “What Goes up Doesn’t Come Down.”

Best Talk Show: First, Rob Schilling, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “The Schilling Show: Ramping up for Good.”

Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: First, Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA, “Discussing Danville With Josh - United Way”; Second, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “New Zoning Ordinance With Free Enterprise Institute’s Neil Williamson.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Projecting Third and Fourth Quarter Housing Market Numbers.”

Best Website: First, Ginyah Woods, WAKG-FM, Danville, VA; Second, Ginyah Woods, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

Best Newscast: First, Caleb Peek, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Jay Hart, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “High School Sickout and Fire on High.”

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Ryan Stone, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

Best Radio Sports Anchor: First, Luke Neer, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “ACC: The More, the Merrier”; Second, Ryan Stone, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Mario Retrosi, WSVA-AM, Harrisonburg, VA, “Beyond the Soundbite.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, Jay Hart, Dori Zook and Courteney Stuart, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “The Sauce is in the Sources”; Second, Ryan Stone and Josh Lineberry, WBTM-AM, Danville, VA.