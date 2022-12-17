Wreck involving semi closes Interstate 95 north in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 95 north in Richmond Saturday morning.
VDOT officials said all of the interstate's northbound lanes near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit (mile marker 78) were closed as of 8:10 a.m.
"Motorists should expect delays and find alternate routes," officials warned.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!
📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com
Helping a grieving mom donate toys to St. Mary's Hospital in her son's honor Tranquil weekend; tracking late-week storm This anniversary event will share a historic African dance with Virginians As sickness spreads across Richmond, here's the 'most important thing' to do The 'most aggressive model' brings snow to Virginia over Christmas weekend Drivers get free gas in Richmond Virginia Governor bans TikTok and WeChat on state-issued devices Richmond restaurant Foo Dog is closing at the end of the year Principal turns into Elf on the Shelf to spark joy and curiosity at school Dance competition honors Chesterfield student killed by distracted driver