Wreck involving semi closes Interstate 95 north in Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 16, 2022
Posted at 8:15 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 08:15:56-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 95 north in Richmond Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said all of the interstate's northbound lanes near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit (mile marker 78) were closed as of 8:10 a.m.

VDOT.png

"Motorists should expect delays and find alternate routes," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
