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Wong's Tacos opens new location in Mechanicsville

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 7, 2026
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HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — More than a year after it was announced, a new Wong’s Tacos location opened in Mechanicsville on Tuesday.

Wong's Tacos, owned by EAT Restaurant Partners based in Richmond, combines flavors of Chinese and Mexican cuisines into burritos, bowls, tacos and other fusion dishes.

The new Hanover County location marks the third in the area, with others in Midlothian and Short Pump.

Wong's Tacos Hanover is located at 9206 Rutlandshire Drive and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

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