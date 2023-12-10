Woman seriously injured in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. – A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot at a home on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The woman was shot in her upper leg, according to those sources, around 6:45 p.m. off Stansbury Avenue.

Her injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening.

“We saw officers remove an infant from the home and give the little girl to a relative,” Burkett said.

Major Crimes detectives were on the scene investigating.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

