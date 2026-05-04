7-story apartment building is going up next to Willow Lawn shopping center

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four years after shelving part of their plan to bring nearly 600 new apartments to the Willow Lawn area, a pair of real estate firms have started work on the other part that will see a 7-story building rise across the street from the shopping center. Demolition started in recent weeks for Willow Circle, a 228-unit apartment building that will replace three 1960s-era office buildings at 1506-1510 Willow Lawn Drive. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.