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7-story apartment building is going up next to Willow Lawn shopping center

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Image by Poole &amp; Poole Architecture
A new rendering of the Willow Circle apartment complex that will rise across Willow Lawn Drive from Kroger.
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Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four years after shelving part of their plan to bring nearly 600 new apartments to the Willow Lawn area, a pair of real estate firms have started work on the other part that will see a 7-story building rise across the street from the shopping center. Demolition started in recent weeks for Willow Circle, a 228-unit apartment building that will replace three 1960s-era office buildings at 1506-1510 Willow Lawn Drive. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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