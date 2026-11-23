RICHMOND, Va. — A new development is expected Monday in the proposed $67 billion Dominion Energy-NextEra merger as Virginia state regulators consider whether a controversial document known as the “Robo Memo” should be made public.

The State Corporation Commission is expected to hear arguments over a motion to unseal the document, which details allegations of election interference, bribery and political influence in Florida stemming from an investigation by political consulting firm Matrix LLC.

NextEra has previously denied wrongdoing related to those allegations.

Last week, SCC Chair Kelsey Bagot ruled that the first 32 pages of the memo could be entered into evidence, allowing commissioners to consider the document as they decide whether to approve the proposed merger.

However, the memo remains confidential and unavailable to the public.

Attorneys for Dominion Energy and NextEra are expected to present their arguments on the motion to unseal the memo before Monday’s hearing adjourns.

A ruling on whether the public will be allowed to see the Robo Memo is expected by the end of the evidentiary hearings.

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