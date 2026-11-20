HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools relied on outside contractors to help maintain critical HVAC equipment, but records obtained by CBS 6 show the school division later raised concerns about whether technicians working for two of those companies had the specific training needed to service some of that equipment.

The emails, contracts and a supplier complaint obtained through a CBS 6 public records request reveal concerns involving Carrier and Johnson Controls. In one case, a Carrier representative acknowledged the company did not have technicians with certificates showing they had completed factory training from two manufacturers. In the other, an HCPS complaint said Johnson Controls did not have a factory-trained technician for equipment its contract required the company to maintain.

The records reveal another layer of Henrico's ongoing HVAC problems, which have come under scrutiny following two independent reviews of HVAC operations in both Henrico County government and Henrico County Public Schools.

“What they have found, really, is unacceptable for the leadership of the county,” County Manager John Vithoulkas recently told CBS 6. “I mean, this absolutely happened on our watch.”

Superintendent Amy Cashwell has also acknowledged the challenges.

“We acknowledge our challenges and have taken accountability for that,” Cashwell said. “And I think as we have begun to unpack the challenges, we've realized how layered this is.”

Carrier records raise training concerns

In March 2023, Carrier Corporation entered into a one-year contract with Henrico County Public Schools to provide preventive maintenance and repairs on York and Trane water- and air-cooled chillers.

But months later, as HCPS was considering whether to renew that contract, then-Director of Facilities Susan Moore wrote: “They do not have York certified technicians.”

In January 2024, Carrier Maintenance Sales Representative Scott Comer emailed HCPS about the issue.

“We do not have any technicians that actually have a certification of completion of factory training from Trane or York,” Comer wrote.

CBS 6 asked Carrier about what the records show.

“Our work was performed pursuant to the scope of services agreed upon with the district,” a company spokesperson said.

Carrier said it last provided services to HCPS in March 2024.

HCPS complaint flagged Johnson Controls

CBS 6's public records request revealed concerns involving another outside HVAC contractor, Johnson Controls.

The company's contract included preventive maintenance on Daikin chillers.

But in a May 2022 supplier complaint, HCPS wrote: “They do not have a factory trained technician for the Daikin equipment which the contract states thy [sic] need to have.”

The same complaint said equipment at Quioccasin Middle School had been down for two weeks and Johnson Controls had not communicated with HCPS about repairs or the status of the service call.

CBS 6 asked Johnson Controls about the issues identified in the records.

A spokesperson said the company performed preventive maintenance and service support “in accordance with the scope of our contract,” including completed technical work on the equipment in question.

Contractor concerns came as HCPS faced its own staffing shortages

The contractor issues were unfolding as the school division's own HVAC staffing changed significantly.

Records obtained by CBS 6 show that in 2020, all 11 HCPS HVAC technician positions were filled.

By January 2026, the division had 10 HVAC technician positions, but five were vacant.

CBS 6 asked Cashwell whether more could have been done to fill those vacancies and whether management problems may have contributed to the turnover.

“Well, we're certainly looking at all of that,” Cashwell said.

“Looking to get feedback from those who are currently our technicians, technicians who may have left, is an important part of understanding that and understanding turnover.”

School and county leaders say outside contractors are playing an increasingly important role in maintaining public facilities.

“We can't hire our way to success,” Vithoulkas said. “We literally need to rely on other companies, on the private sector, to be able to do some of the functions that were being done ... years ago ... by county employees.”

HCPS told CBS 6 the problems it encountered led its facilities department to seek brand-specific contracts designed to ensure vendors are qualified to work on the equipment they are hired to service.

The division also said it has added five full-time positions as part of a larger facilities reorganization.

CBS 6 continues to investigate Henrico's HVAC problems and the changes school and county leaders are making in response.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.