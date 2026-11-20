LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle wreck closed the Norris Bridge that connects Middlesex and Lancaster counties for more than an hour on Friday afternoon.
All lanes of the 1.9-mile bridge over the Rappahannock River were closed, VDOT officials said in an email just after 2 p.m.
According to updates at 511Virginia, the bridge's west lanes reopened around 2:40 p.m.
"Law enforcement officials are directing one-way, alternating traffic on the bridge," VDOT officials said in a 3 p.m. update. "Expect major travel delays on Route 3 in the vicinity of the bridge as crews work to clear an earlier multi-vehicle crash."
Drivers who want to use an alternate route — the Downing Bridge in Tappahannock — face an 85-mile detour.
There was no word on potential injuries or additional details about the crash at last check.
RELATED: Why passing is no longer allowed on the 69-year-old Norris Bridge
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