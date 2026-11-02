A Hand to Hold: Meet Virginia children still looking for their forever family

RICHMOND, Va. — Most of the 800 or so children in Virginia who are ready for adoption are teens who are worried about their future and fearful they will age out and never find that permanent loving home. November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia's Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet Cassidy: November 01

Meet Cassidy: A child still looking for a forever family

Cassidy is a creative and adventurous 14-year-old who loves arts and crafts, making bracelets and spending time outdoors. She dreams of becoming a lawyer or social worker and hopes to find a positive, supportive forever family where she can feel at home.

Meet Shavell: November 02

Meet Shavell: A child still looking for a forever family

Shavell is a smart, thoughtful and deeply caring 14-year-old who loves reading, french fries and brownies. Loyal and quick to lift others up, she hopes for a patient, loving family who will believe in her and provide the consistency she needs to thrive.

Meet Tyler and Mark: November 03

Meet Tyler and Mark: Children still looking for a forever family

Brothers Tyler, 14, and Mark, 11, share a tight bond and are searching for a permanent, loving family to support them individually and grow together.

Meet Ivory: November 04

Meet Ivory: Child still looking for a forever family

Ivory, 16, has a sweet nature and loves sports, pizza and music. He's searching for a forever home where he feels listened to and cared for.

Meet Jayden W: November 05

Meet Jayden: Child still looking for a forever family

Jayen, 14, loves sports, video games and math and dreams of being a chef. He's looking for a permanent, loving family to help him succeed.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

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