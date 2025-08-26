Why passing is no longer allowed on the 68-year-old Norris Bridge

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — A new safety measure has been implemented on the 68-year-old Robert O. Norris Bridge as Virginia prepares to replace the aging span that connects the Northern Neck to the Middle Peninsula over the Rappahannock River.

Passing is now prohibited on the bridge, a change that comes after years of safety concerns and recent fatal accidents on the structure.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reviewed a fatal crash on July 13, as well as a crash on August 1 resulting in two people being injured.

"Although there are no indications that either crash is related to the passing zone, the decision to remove the zone was made out of an abundance of caution," a VDOT spokesperson said in a statement.

"It's dangerous going across there. There's been two accidents, several, you know, recently, several people have gotten killed. I just think they should think about it. It's worth the change," said Sonya Garrison, who travels the bridge daily.

Steve Bonner, who started the Facebook group "Replace the Robert O. Norris Bridge" nine years ago, has been advocating for safety improvements and bridge replacement.

His recent poll on passing restrictions received overwhelming support from the community, prompting the Virginia Department of Transportation to respond with the new rule.

"It's just 1.9 miles that people won't be able to pass," Bonner said. "I think that's worth it for the people. That's been their fear. And I have no qualms about trying to push that."

For nearly a decade, Bonner has documented structural concerns, traffic tie-ups, accidents, weight limits and most recently mangled metal on the aging bridge.

When the bridge closes, the approximately 7,500 drivers who cross the bridge each day face an 85-mile detour.

His advocacy efforts paid off in April when Virginia announced a replacement project is in the works, with construction expected to begin in 2028 — a decade sooner than initially planned.

"That was a wonderful feeling. It really was, and still is," Bonner said.

VDOT says the new bridge will feature fully functional shoulders, higher guard rails and wider travel lanes.

Preliminary work is already underway for the bridge replacement project.

VDOT will continue ongoing maintenance and inspection of the current bridge until the new bridge is built. Once the replacement is complete, the current bridge will be demolished.

"It's a smart thing. I think they need to change it," Garrison said.

