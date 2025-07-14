2 people killed in Norris Bridge crash: Speed and alcohol 'major factors'

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — Speed and alcohol were determined to be "major contributing factors" in a fatal head-on crash on the Robert O. Norris Jr. Bridge in Lancaster County, according to Virginia State Police.

Two people were killed in the crash reported Sunday, July 13, 2025, at about 6:53 p.m.

State police identified the deceased Monday as:



Crystal Michelle Lyles, 42, of White Stone, Va.

Ernesto Santiago, 53, of Hampton, Va.

"Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the Robert O. Norris Bridge/ Route 3 involving a 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 SUV, a 2024 Subaru Outback, and a 2014 Ford Fusion," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said in a statement about the crash. "The investigation revealed that the Mercedes-Benz, driven by Jesse David Foster, 30, of White Stone, Va., was traveling westbound on Route 3 at a high rate of speed."

Police said when Foster attempted to pass another vehicle in the eastbound lane, he sideswiped the Subaru Outback before striking the Ford Fusion head-on.

Lyles, who was Foster’s passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Santiago, who was the driver of the Ford Fusion, was also killed.

Foster survived and was flown to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

The 27-year-old driver of the Subaru Outback was not injured, police said.

"State police determined that none of the individuals in the Mercedes-Benz or the Ford Fusion were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash," the statement continued. "The crash remains under investigation with assistance from the Virginia State Police Division One Crash Reconstruction Team."

The Norris Bridge was damaged, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed the eastbound lane of the bridge until further notice for emergency inspections.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

