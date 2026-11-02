'Suspicious death' outside Halloween party; police release new details

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Chesterfield driver has been arrested on DUI and other charges after police said he struck and killed another 19-year-old and injured a 12-year-old boy following an altercation and gunfire early Sunday.

Chesterfield County police identified the man who died as Arturo Luna-Ortiz, 19, of Chesterfield.

Police said Jorvin Gonzalez Del Cid, 19, of Chesterfield, was driving the truck that struck Luna-Ortiz before hitting a vehicle in a driveway and fleeing the scene.

Gonzalez Del Cid was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence, refusal to take a breath test, maiming resulting from driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in injury. He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police said officers were initially dispatched to the 8800 block of Chester Forest Lane at about 1:50 a.m. Nov. 1 for a report of gunshots.

While officers were responding, additional callers reported that Luna-Ortiz had been struck by a truck.

Investigators now believe Luna-Ortiz was being assaulted by a group of males before gunshots were fired.

Police said they are working to identify the people involved in that altercation.

A 12-year-old boy was found on the ground near the vehicle that had been struck, according to police.

Luna-Ortiz and the boy were taken to a hospital, where Luna-Ortiz later died from his injuries. Police said the boy is in critical but stable condition.

The incident happened in the Treemont subdivision in North Chesterfield.

The original investigation followed what sources described as a Halloween party in the neighborhood. Virginia Statewide Incidents previously reported that a number of teenagers were at the party and that police had responded to the area earlier in the night for a disturbance.

Police continue to classify Luna-Ortiz's death as suspicious and are asking anyone with information about the altercation or other circumstances surrounding the incident to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.

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