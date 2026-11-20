RICHMOND, Va. — A 9-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured gun in a Richmond apartment Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the home on Blackrock Drive in Richmond's Jahnke neighborhood around 3:45 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital, and his injury is not considered life-threatening.

"Detectives have determined this was an accidental shooting and investigators are not looking for suspects," Richmond Police said. "The Richmond Police Department urges the public to secure all firearms safely, for example in a gun safe. Free gun safes are available to Richmond residents while supplies last by calling (804) 646-5158."

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