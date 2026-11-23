GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Come early next year, drivers cruising down Patterson Avenue near the Goochland-Henrico line will no longer be greeted by the familiar outstretched neck of a giraffe peeking from behind the trees or a wave from the portly pig in a bowler cap.

Patterson Golf Park, with its colorful, albeit dated animal-themed mini-golf course and 260-yard driving range at 12586 Patterson Ave., plans to cease operations after five decades in business. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.