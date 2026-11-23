RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday starts mild and mostly cloudy as low pressure pulls away from the Mid-Atlantic coast with highs climbing into the lower 70s ahead of an approaching cold front.

A few scattered showers are possible Monday afternoon into the evening as that cold front sweeps through so keep an umbrella handy just in case.

Tuesday arrives noticeably cooler and dry with highs staying in the 50s area wide with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday night turns quite cold with lows dropping to the mid to upper 20s inland across the northwest and into the lower 30s across interior southeast areas with the lower 40s holding near the coast.

The big story of the week is a strengthening low pressure system expected to develop off the southeast coast Wednesday before tracking northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day bringing the potential for heavy rain and strong winds to the entire region.

Wind gusts of 40 mph or higher look increasingly likely with the best chance of the strongest gusts along the coast. Widespread rainfall of at least 1 inch is possible with some areas potentially seeing 2 inches or more.

Of particular concern heading into Thanksgiving is the potential for significant coastal flooding along the Chesapeake Bay, tidal rivers and Atlantic coastline.

This is a storm that everyone in the region needs to monitor closely especially with Thanksgiving travel plans in the picture and specific details around rainfall totals, wind speeds, and flooding impacts will become clearer over the next couple of days.

Friday dries out with highs in the upper 50s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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