RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger said Virginia will not move forward with enrolling in a federal scholarship program that starts next year, stopping a process started by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

A spokesperson for Spanberger said she had not seen evidence it will benefit public schools, while House Republicans say it would give Virginia families more opportunities and say they will file legislation requiring the state sign-up.

Starting January 1, the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program will allow people to claim federal tax credits by donating to qualifying non-profits, called scholarship-granting organizations (SGOs), that provide scholarships to students.

Individuals can receive a tax credit of up to $1,700 a year for qualifying contributions. For married couples, that amount doubles to $3,400. How much money is given out to each student would be up to the SGOs.

The IRS estimates the program could bring in $26 billion annually by 2030.

But while anyone can donate and claim the credit, states have to opt in to the program for their residents to be eligible for the scholarships.

Youngkin, a Republican, started the process before he left office. While other Democratic-led states have signed up, Spanberger, a Democrat, announced she would not take the final steps needed to finish enrollment.

“Public money should go to public education, and the Spanberger Administration, at this point, has not seen evidence that this program would benefit students in Virginia’s public schools. After working to deliver a record $2 billion in new education funding in the bipartisan state budget, Governor Spanberger will continue to focus on making sure public schools have the resources they need to set students up for long-term success," a spokesperson for Spanberger said.

Virginia will not join federal tax credit scholarship program, governor says

Her decisions received the backing of groups like the Virginia Education Association.

"Anytime you take away funds for public education that turns into a loss for public students. When you're looking at a tax credit, you have less money, less revenue to give to our schools. And so, it really is a scholarship program. It is really paying for services to private schools," said VEA President Carol Bauer, who pointed to audits showing problems in other voucher programs like Arizona.

"Vouchers take away funds from public education, and so we want to be very clear: funds that are going to public schools and for public good need to go to public schools. So anytime you take funds away from that, it hurts our students," Bauer added.

State Senator Mike Jones (D-Richmond) said he chose to send his children to private school for a time, but did not seek public funds to do so.

"That was our choice that we made as a family and that's something that we sacrificed for and made happen. But again, public education is just that -- it's funded by taxpayer dollars and shouldn't go to someone's private school choices," said Jones. "If that's the choice you want to make, and I agree with their choice, then you need to fund that particular direction."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Youngkin called Spanberger a "roadblock".

“Gov. Youngkin was the first in the country to complete the official form (15714) and opt-in to this program paid for by private donations to help change kids’ lives. Spanberger’s apparent reluctance to bring this opportunity to life for 1.4 million Virginia K-12 students is a betrayal to her voters. The groups - including organizations prioritizing public school kids - are ready for her to file the official State SGO list which is the final step in the process. She can and should do that today," said Zach Roday.

"I think it's a terrible decision for Virginia families that the governor has done this," added State Senator Glen Sturtevant (R-Chesterfield), who said it could be used for private school education or for helping students in public school through tutoring or with supplies. "I think that's a lot of what is causing the governor to pull Virginia out of this program is she sees it as negatively impacting public schools, but in reality, it's just giving families the choice to find the right school and the right resources for their kids. And to help provide them with a little bit of money to make that easier to do. And so, I don't really know why the governor would turn down an opportunity to help Virginia kids and families get the best education that is right for them, because not every kid is going to excel in the exact same educational setting."

In response to Spanberger's decisions, Republicans in the House of Delegates said they will file legislation for the upcoming General Assembly session to require Virginia join the program.

“This money does not impact public schools or state funding and will go to other states if the Governor does not opt in for Virginia’s participation,” said House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore (R-Scott).

In order for the legislation to even reach Spanberger's desk for her consideration (where she could approve or veto it), at least some Democrats would have to support the effort as they control both chambers of the General Assembly.

"The Governor has been clear that Virginia will not be opting into this program this year," a Spanberger spokesperson told CBS 6 after Republicans announced the legislation.

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