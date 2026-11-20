RICHMOND, Va. — A young child in Virginia has died after testing positive for measles, the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday.

VDH said the child was between 0 and 4 years old. It is the state's first measles-related death in 2026.

The announcement comes days after the United States lost its measles-elimination status.

The Pan American Health Organization declaration has few practical implications and is largely symbolic, but it marks a sharp turnabout in a disease largely controlled through decades of scientific advances. The last two years have been the worst in a generation in the U.S., with more than 7,000 cases and 11 deaths.

In Virginia, the outbreak has been centered in Buckingham County, which was confirmed as an outbreak site in May. Dr. Eric Freeman, chief pediatrician with Old Dominion Pediatrics, said in early June that the spike is connected to declining vaccination rates across the country.

Virginia measles cases climb to 77 as health officials warn of declining vaccination rates

Health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against measles. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, while one dose is about 93% effective.

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